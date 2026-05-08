We are ready to send experts to strengthen Latvia’s airspace protection, Sybiha says on drone incidents

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held phone talks with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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"We remain in close contact with Latvia regarding the recent drone incidents, while our competent authorities are exchanging information to establish all the circumstances of the events with certainty," the Foreign Minister said.

Apologies were expressed to all three Baltic states

"If it is confirmed that these were Ukrainian drones deliberately diverted off course and directed toward Latvia by Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems, we will express our sincere apologies to our Latvian friends. I can state with full confidence: Ukraine has never directed any drones toward Latvia," Sybiha stressed.

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"We have already expressed our apologies to all three Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Finland, for unintended incidents caused by Ukrainian drones being redirected by Russian EW systems," Sybiha added.

Minimizing the risk of recurrence

According to the foreign minister, relevant Ukrainian agencies are working closely together to minimize the risk of similar incidents happening again.

"On the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we are also considering sending groups of Ukrainian experts to provide direct assistance in strengthening the airspace security of our friends against any types of incidents," Sybiha added.

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