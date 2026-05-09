The spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the process of reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia could take a long time, according to Russian media reports.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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"Reaching a peace agreement will take a long time," said Peskov.



According to him, the U.S. wants to speed up the negotiations, but the process of ending the war against Ukraine allegedly remains "too complicated."



The Kremlin also claims that the path to peace will be "very long" and will depend on "complex details."

Read more: Kremlin steps up Putin’s security over "threat from Ukraine" – Peskov

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