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Process of concluding peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is long and complex one, — Peskov
The spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the process of reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia could take a long time, according to Russian media reports.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
"Reaching a peace agreement will take a long time," said Peskov.
According to him, the U.S. wants to speed up the negotiations, but the process of ending the war against Ukraine allegedly remains "too complicated."
The Kremlin also claims that the path to peace will be "very long" and will depend on "complex details."
What happened before?
- On May 7, Russia announced that it would suspend hostilities from May 8 to May 10 "in connection with the ceasefire" marking May 9. However, if Ukraine launches strikes on Russian regions or along the line of contact, there will be an "unequivocal response."
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U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is pleased to announce a three-day ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine: May 9, 10, and 11.
- Yuri Ushakov, an adviser to Russia’s dictator, confirmed that Moscow has agreed to a temporary ceasefire until May 11 and a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, as proposed by Donald Trump.
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