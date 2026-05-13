The Russian military command has promised Kremlin dictator Putin that it will occupy the entire Donbas region by the fall of 2026.

This is reported by the Financial Times, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Ukraine believed that the negotiations had already reached an impasse following the last round of talks with Russia in February, and was disappointed that Washington had failed to pressure Vladimir Putin into softening his demands," Ukrainian officials said.

"The American side has made no progress with Russia. Everything that could be agreed upon has already been done," said one of the officials.

The publication notes that even despite the increase in strikes against Russia and slow progress on the front lines, Putin is convinced that the Ukrainian front will collapse.

People in contact with the dictator, as well as Ukrainian intelligence data, indicate that a representative of the Russian high command has convinced Putin that Russian forces will be able to occupy the entire Donbas region by fall.

Read more: Putin is already wondering how much longer he can keep the war going, - Sikorski

Putin also plans to escalate his territorial demands.

"Putin is becoming increasingly fixated on seizing the Donbas, despite the fact that at various earlier stages of the war he privately expressed a willingness to freeze hostilities along the current front lines," according to two people who have spoken with him.

"I insisted that he put an end to the current front lines. But he keeps saying, ‘No, I can’t compromise on this issue,’" said one of the interlocutors.

The FT writes that a Russian breakthrough on the battlefield still seems unlikely; the pace of Russian advances has slowed, while Ukraine has inflicted more losses on Putin’s forces both on the front lines and in the rear.

Read more: No agreement with Putin that Russia should get all of Donbas, Trump says

Russia’s ultimatum

The Kremlin has again demanded that Ukraine leave Donetsk region. Aide to the Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov claims that trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia are "inappropriate" because Kyiv is not withdrawing its troops from the part of Donbas it controls.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry commented on the Kremlin’s statement regarding the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from the unoccupied territory of Donetsk region.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw troops from the Kyiv-controlled territory of Donbas within two months.

Trump said there was no agreement with Putin that Russia would receive the entire Donbas region.

Read more: MFA on Russia’s ultimatum over Donbas: Moscow wants respite, liars exposed