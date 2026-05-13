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Explosions were heard in Kyiv: capital is under attack by UAVs (updated)
A series of explosions rocked Kyiv during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
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The Air Force issued a warning about UAVs moving toward the capital from the north.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that air defense forces are operating.
At 12:08 p.m., the all-clear was announced.
However, at 12:28 p.m., another alert was issued in Kyiv due to UAVs moving toward the city from the north.
Debris from a UAV was found in an open area in the Obolon district of the capital.
Background
- As a reminder, it was previously reported that enemy UAVs are attacking the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.
- Russia is attacking the Khmelnytskyi region with drones: two people are reported to have been injured.
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