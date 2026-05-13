Explosions were heard in Kyiv: capital is under attack by UAVs (updated)

A series of explosions rocked Kyiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The Air Force issued a warning about UAVs moving toward the capital from the north.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that air defense forces are operating.

At 12:08 p.m., the all-clear was announced.

However, at 12:28 p.m., another alert was issued in Kyiv due to UAVs moving toward the city from the north.

Debris from a UAV was found in an open area in the Obolon district of the capital.

Read more: There are now over hundred Russian drones in sky over Ukraine, there may be more waves during day, - Zelenskyy

Background

As a reminder, it was previously reported that enemy UAVs are attacking the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.

Russia is attacking the Khmelnytskyi region with drones: two people are reported to have been injured.

Read more: Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 9-month-old girl in critical condition; doctors managed to save child’s leg