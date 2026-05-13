Three people injured in UAV attack in Cherkasy region, residential damage was reported. PHOTOS
On 13 May, the Smila community in the Cherkasy region came under Russian attack, leaving three people injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.
"Cherkasy region had been under air raid alert since early morning," he wrote.
The Smila community
Our Smila community, in particular, came under enemy attack.
As of now, Russian UAVs have crashed at a number of locations in the city and neighboring villages. Residential infrastructure is involved.
Injured
We have three injured:
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two are in serious condition, and one is in moderate condition.
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All have been taken to hospitals.
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They are receiving the necessary assistance.
The inspection of the area is ongoing. All necessary services are working.
"The threat of the enemy using attack UAVs remains in Uman district," Taburets added.
As a reminder, today the Main Intelligence Directorate warned that Russia had launched a sustained combined air strike on critical targets in Ukraine.
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