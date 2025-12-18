Night drone attack on Cherkasy: there are consequences for infrastructure
On the night of 18 December, Russian drones attacked Cherkasy, causing damage to infrastructure.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets. According to him, the danger of repeated strikes remains.
An air raid alert was declared in the Cherkasy and Zolotonosha districts on the evening of 17 December at 10:47 p.m. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the possible use of strike unmanned aerial vehicles.
Attack on Kryvyi Rih
Also, on the night of 18 December, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Strike drones targeted residential buildings. As a result of the shelling, at least two people were injured: a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.
Attack on Mykolaiv
On the evening of Wednesday, 17 December, Russian troops carried out another attack on Mykolaiv, using a strike drone. The strike resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure. There were no casualties.
- Earlier we wrote that the number of people affected by the attack in Zaporizhzhia had risen to 32. Russia bombarded the city with guided aerial bombs..
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