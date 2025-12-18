Night drone attack on Cherkasy: there are consequences for infrastructure

On the night of 18 December, Russian drones attacked Cherkasy, causing damage to infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets. According to him, the danger of repeated strikes remains.

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An air raid alert was declared in the Cherkasy and Zolotonosha districts on the evening of 17 December at 10:47 p.m. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the possible use of strike unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read more: Night drone attack by Russia on Kryvyi Rih: at least two wounded

Attack on Kryvyi Rih

Also, on the night of 18 December, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Strike drones targeted residential buildings. As a result of the shelling, at least two people were injured: a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.

Read more: 32 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – Regional Military Administration

Attack on Mykolaiv

On the evening of Wednesday, 17 December, Russian troops carried out another attack on Mykolaiv, using a strike drone. The strike resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure. There were no casualties.

Watch more: Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: over 1,500 strike drones, KABs and missiles launched in week. Hundreds of thousands of families left without power, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO