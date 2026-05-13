Latvia is modernising its air defence system with help of Ukrainian experts: long-term agreement is in pipeline

Ukraine and Latvia have agreed to bring in Ukrainian experts and equipment to modernize Latvia’s air defense system. A long-term defense cooperation agreement is currently being drafted.

According to Censor.NET, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs wrote about this on the social media platform X.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs agreed on the sidelines of the "Bucharest Nine" summit to bring in experts to modernize Latvia's air defense capabilities.

"We have agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to involve Ukrainian experts and equipment in the modernization of Latvia's air defense capabilities. A long-term defense cooperation agreement will be drafted," wrote the President of Latvia on the social media platform X.

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