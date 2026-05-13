Latvia is modernising its air defence system with help of Ukrainian experts: long-term agreement is in pipeline
Ukraine and Latvia have agreed to bring in Ukrainian experts and equipment to modernize Latvia’s air defense system. A long-term defense cooperation agreement is currently being drafted.
According to Censor.NET, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs wrote about this on the social media platform X.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs agreed on the sidelines of the "Bucharest Nine" summit to bring in experts to modernize Latvia's air defense capabilities.
"We have agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to involve Ukrainian experts and equipment in the modernization of Latvia's air defense capabilities. A long-term defense cooperation agreement will be drafted," wrote the President of Latvia on the social media platform X.
What happened before?
- On the morning of May 7, Latvia reported that two drones had crashed after entering the country’s airspace from Russia. One of the drones crashed near an oil storage facility in the city of Rēzekne, prompting authorities to declare an air threat in the region and cancel classes in schools.
- The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted a note of protest to Russia following the downing of drones that had entered the country’s airspace from the Russian Federation.
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the Baltic states and Finland to prevent drone incidents.
- Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced his resignation following incidents involving drones that violated the country's airspace.
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