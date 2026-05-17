Iran faces very tough times if they don’t make deal with US - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran will face serious difficulties if it does not reach an agreement with the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing his telephone interview with BFMTV.

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Trump noted that he cannot say at this time whether the parties will be able to reach an agreement in the near future, but he stressed that if the negotiations fail, Tehran could face consequences.

"I have no idea if they'll do it. If not, they're in for some very tough times, very tough times. They'd better make a deal," said Trump.

Read more: Trump says Xi Jinping agreed with him on Iran’s need to open Strait of Hormuz

What happened before?

Trump had previously stated that the Iranian government must accept the terms proposed by Washington and sign the relevant agreement. Otherwise, he said, the United States will see its actions against Iran through to the end.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance announced that some progress had been made in negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the war.

It was previously reported that Tehran had sent the United States an official response to the latest U.S. proposals for a peaceful settlement. The details of the document have not been officially disclosed.

The United States, for its part, did not accept Tehran's conditions for negotiations.

Read more: US has not accepted Tehran’s conditions for negotiations