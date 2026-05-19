30th Separate Mechanized Brigade is now headed by Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Kochervei

Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Kochervei has become the new commander of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade. He previously served as acting commander of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade’s page.

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The brigade said Kochervei had taken part in defensive and offensive operations in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, battles for Bakhmut and Klishchiivka, and operations in Kursk and Belgorod regions.

He is a full holder of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and has also received a number of state and departmental awards.

"Servicemen know him as a commander who always works alongside his units, makes responsible decisions, and takes care of personnel," the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade said.

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Background

As a reminder, the situation involving soldiers of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 14th Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, who serve in the Kharkiv direction, gained publicity online. Their relatives say the soldiers have been in extremely difficult conditions for eight months, with food and drinking water systematically absent from their positions.

On the morning of April 24, the General Staff reported that after problems were identified in the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the brigade commander had been removed from his post, while the commander of the 10th Army Corps had been dismissed and appointed to a lower position.

Later, the Ministry of Defense announced inspections in the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, and the 108th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade.

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