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News Appointment of officers
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30th Separate Mechanized Brigade is now headed by Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Kochervei

Yevhen Kochervei appointed commander of 30th Brigade

Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Kochervei has become the new commander of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade. He previously served as acting commander of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade’s page.

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The brigade said Kochervei had taken part in defensive and offensive operations in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, battles for Bakhmut and Klishchiivka, and operations in Kursk and Belgorod regions.

He is a full holder of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and has also received a number of state and departmental awards.

"Servicemen know him as a commander who always works alongside his units, makes responsible decisions, and takes care of personnel," the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade said.

Read more: Colonel Lasiichuk heads 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

Background

Read more: When appointing corps commanders, priority is given to young officers with combat experience - Syrskyi

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