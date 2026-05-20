Ukraine and Hungary have started expert consultations, there is momentum for improving relations, - Sybiha

Ukraine and Hungary have begun consultations at the expert level.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

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Bilateral relations

According to Sibiga, this morning, together with Anita Orban and Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, he launched Ukrainian-Hungarian consultations at the expert level.

"In my opening remarks, I focused on three key issues: bilateral relations, the rights of national minorities, and Ukraine's accession to the EU. We are united by our desire to solve problems and overcome challenges," the minister said.

He also noted that Ukraine is committed to opening a new, mutually beneficial chapter in our bilateral relations, based on trust.

Read more: Magyar informed Costa that negotiations had begun with Ukraine regarding rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia

A catalyst for solving problems

Зараз ми маємо необхідний імпульс для досягнення цього. Ми цінуємо чітке засудження Угорщиною нещодавніх російських ударів, зокрема тих, що були завдані по Закарпаттю. Наші народи заслуговують бути добрими сусідами та працювати разом заради спільного мирного і європейського майбутнього", - зазначив Сибіга.

He also noted that Ukraine takes the rights of national minorities seriously and remains committed to ensuring those rights in accordance with European standards.

"We understand that this issue is of fundamental importance," the interior minister confirmed.

Read more: Russian strikes on Zakarpattia, where Hungarians live, are unacceptable. We demand end to aggression – FM Orban

Ukraine's EU membership

"I proposed viewing Ukraine's accession to the EU as a strategic interest for Hungary, an opportunity to strengthen Hungarian national unity, and the best way to guarantee the rights of the Hungarian minority. I emphasized that the time has come to lay a solid foundation for opening the first negotiation chapter on EU accession as early as this May, and five more in June.

My Hungarian colleague and I share a common goal: to seize this opportunity and achieve tangible results. I am also looking forward to meeting with my colleague in person tomorrow at the NATO ministerial meeting in Sweden.

"I hope that today's consultations will be constructive and demonstrate the willingness of Ukraine and Hungary to put the challenges of the past behind us and shape our shared future," the Ukrainian minister concluded.

What happened before?

President Zelenskyy had previously emphasized that there are prospects for a constructive renewal of relations with Hungary.