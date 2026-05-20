Consultations with Ukraine are important step towards restoring bilateral relations, - Hungarian Foreign Minister Orban
The Hungarian-Ukrainian online expert consultations, which began today, represent an important step toward restoring bilateral relations between the two countries and strengthening future cooperation.
This was stated by Anita Orbán, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, according to Censor.NET.
Restoration of relations
"Today marked the start of online consultations between Hungarian and Ukrainian experts, which we launched together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka. "These consultations are an important step toward restoring our bilateral relations and strengthening future cooperation," Orbán noted.
The Hungarian foreign minister also noted that Hungary remains committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Hungarian community
At the same time, she emphasized that, within the framework of bilateral relations, the top priority that needs to be addressed is the consistent protection of the rights of national minorities.
"The Hungarian community in Transcarpathia is not only an important component of relations between our two countries, but also a bridge between our peoples. Real progress requires an open, honest, and professional dialogue based on clear legal guarantees. I believe that today’s consultations can mark the beginning of a new process," the minister added.
What happened before?
- President Zelenskyy had previously emphasized that there are prospects for a constructive renewal of relations with Hungary.
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced that this morning, May 20, Ukrainian-Hungarian consultations at the expert level began.
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