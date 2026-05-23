Cabinet of Ministers has changed reservation rules: deferrals are now linked to salary of at least 25,941 UAH

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the rules governing the retention of staff at critical enterprises and has linked the eligibility for deferrals to salary levels.

According to Censor.NET, Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev announced this to journalists.

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What changes has the government introduced?

Under the new rules, to confirm critical infrastructure status, the average salary of the enterprise’s employees must be at least 25,941 hryvnias – that is, three times the minimum wage.

For enterprises in frontline areas, the requirement has been relaxed to 2.5 times the minimum wage.

The government has also stipulated that employees holding multiple jobs or those who already have a deferment may only be reserved for one place of work.

Read: Government changes criteria for reserving conscripts for critical enterprises, – Ministry of Economy

What the Ministry of Economy explained

The ministry stated that these changes are intended to prevent an artificial increase in the number of reserved employees.

They noted that the reservation quota will now be more closely tied to enterprises’ actual need for key specialists.

Read on Censor.NET: Cabinet of Ministers lifts restrictions on travel abroad for all women, – Svyrydenko

What will happen to the status of critical enterprises

Ministries, central executive bodies, and regional military administrations must re-agree on the criteria for critical status with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Economy within a month.

Once the changes come into force, the status of enterprises will be reviewed within three months.

During this period, the current status of critical enterprises and the retention of employees will remain in place.

Read also on Censor.NET: Rada prepares to pass law on one-year deferment for servicemen aged 18–24, says ‘Servant of the People’ Venislavsky