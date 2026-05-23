Cabinet of Ministers has changed reservation rules: deferrals are now linked to salary of at least 25,941 UAH
The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the rules governing the retention of staff at critical enterprises and has linked the eligibility for deferrals to salary levels.
According to Censor.NET, Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev announced this to journalists.
What changes has the government introduced?
Under the new rules, to confirm critical infrastructure status, the average salary of the enterprise’s employees must be at least 25,941 hryvnias – that is, three times the minimum wage.
For enterprises in frontline areas, the requirement has been relaxed to 2.5 times the minimum wage.
The government has also stipulated that employees holding multiple jobs or those who already have a deferment may only be reserved for one place of work.
What the Ministry of Economy explained
The ministry stated that these changes are intended to prevent an artificial increase in the number of reserved employees.
They noted that the reservation quota will now be more closely tied to enterprises’ actual need for key specialists.
What will happen to the status of critical enterprises
Ministries, central executive bodies, and regional military administrations must re-agree on the criteria for critical status with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Economy within a month.
Once the changes come into force, the status of enterprises will be reviewed within three months.
During this period, the current status of critical enterprises and the retention of employees will remain in place.
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