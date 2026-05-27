Bulgarian PM makes high-profile statement on war in Ukraine and Russia

The European Union should take a leading role in negotiations with Russia on ending the war against Ukraine.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this in Paris amid discussions in the European Union about the possibility of direct dialogue with the Kremlin, Bloomberg reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Europe is late, but must act

The Bulgarian prime minister stressed the need to change the approach to the war in Ukraine and the negotiation process.

"I would be glad if Europe finally agreed to start negotiations with Russia; not just start them, Europe should be the leader in these negotiations. This is an important mission for Europe," Radev said.

According to him, EU countries have taken a wait-and-see position for too long, while the diplomatic process has reached a deadlock.

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Negotiations stall as discussions continue

The publication notes that negotiations initiated by the United States have effectively stalled amid the escalation in the Middle East and the war in Iran, which has diverted the attention of US President Donald Trump.

At the same time, Russia continues to insist on the fulfillment of its key demands, including full control over Donbas.

Against this backdrop, Europe is increasingly talking about the need for the EU to take a more active role in diplomatic contacts. European countries continue to provide a significant share of financial and military support for Ukraine.

Read more: Bulgaria appeals to EU over risk of Russian election interference - Politico

Radev had previously criticized EU policy, opposed stronger sanctions against Russia and called for a ceasefire.

During his visit to France, he expressed concern over Europe’s desire to achieve victory over Russia using only conventional weapons.

"I am personally concerned by Europe’s desire to achieve victory over the largest nuclear power using conventional weapons, without the ability to intercept and counter Russia’s modern hypersonic weapons system," he said.

In recent months, calls to resume negotiations with Russia have been heard increasingly often in EU countries. In particular, French representatives have already visited Moscow for meetings with Russian officials.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has also said that the time for dialogue with Russia is gradually approaching, although no specific timeframe for the start of negotiations is known yet.

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