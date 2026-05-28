Russia attacked with "Kinzhal" missiles and 147 UAVs: Air defence neutralised 138 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 28 May, Russian occupiers fired ballistic missiles and over 140 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy use to attack?

The enemy attacked with a ‘Kinzhal’ aeroballistic missile (launch area – airspace over the Lipetsk region) and 147 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones.

UAV launches were recorded from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation; Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Read also: Air defence shot down 16 drones over Dnipropetrovsk region: three injured and damage

How did the air defence perform?

As of 08:00, air defence had shot down or neutralised 138 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones.

Hits by a "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile and 9 strike UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed debris at 6 locations.

Watch: MiG-29 pilots destroyed a building housing Russian assault groups in an air strike and eliminated around 30 occupiers. VIDEO