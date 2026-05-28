Russia used ships to launch missiles only once in past month, - Navy

The Russian Navy has virtually no presence in the Black and Azov Seas, and the use of naval platforms to launch cruise missiles has become rare.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on television by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy.

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"In fact, over the past month, these have been the only launches involving sea-based cruise missile launchers. For example, as of now, the enemy does not have any ships at sea, nor has it had any previously. And even during attacks, this essentially involves going out to sea for a few hours in order to complicate matters for Ukrainian air defense during a massive combined strike. So, I can say that the situation remains fairly stable in the Azov-Black Sea region," Pletenchuk said.

At the same time, the enemy is actively using aviation, particularly as a means of air defense.

Strikes on logistics and fuel shortages

Pletenchuk stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue systematic operations against military targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea, although a significant portion of the operations remains classified.

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"The operations are indeed ongoing and take place practically around the clock, especially at night. You can see the local population’s reaction to this in local social media groups," he noted.

According to Pletenchuk, the results of Ukrainian strikes are already affecting Russian logistics on the peninsula. The highway connecting Rostov-on-Don with Dzhankoi, as well as the railway line used by the occupiers to transport troops, have come under heavy fire.

"This, of course, can affect both morale and logistics. Well, at least fuel shortages in Crimea are once again noticeable," the spokesperson said.

Many operations remain unpublicized

Pletenchuk emphasized that not all results of the strikes can be quickly confirmed due to the closed nature of military facilities and the difficulty of verifying information from the scene.

"Many of these things are quite difficult to verify using footage from ordinary citizens’ phones, because the facilities are quite far away and closed off. But there are results, and the work is ongoing and will continue," he emphasized.

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