Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 232 UAVs: air defense neutralized 217 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 29, Russian invaders fired a ballistic missile and 232 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This is stated in a report by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the enemy use in its attack?

The Russian Federation launched an Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The occupiers also launched 232 Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske, Chauda from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Read more: I would very much like Ukraine to receive licences to produce missiles for Patriot systems – Zelenskyy

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:30 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 217 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ballistic missile strikes and 14 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, and downed UAV debris was found at 7 locations.

The enemy’s attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs currently in Ukrainian airspace.

Read more: Ukraine relies on United States for ballistic missile defense. Sufficient number of Patriot systems could help bring war to end, - Zelenskyy