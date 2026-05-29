Romanian President Dan speaks with Zelenskyy: They agreed to accelerate cooperation on joint drone production

Romanian President Nicușor Dan reported a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they discussed the incident involving a Russian drone and agreed to accelerate cooperation on drone production.

Dan wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian drone in Galati

Dan called the incident involving a Russian drone in Galati the most serious one on Romanian territory since the start of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

"As our allies and partners across Europe and the world have made clear today, Russia's aggression does not stop at borders. By continuing to attack Ukraine and threatening neighbouring NATO members, Russia demonstrates total disregard for international law and innocent civilian lives," the Romanian president said.

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He stressed that this must stop: "Russia must end its attacks and start meaningful dialogue on a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Joint drone production

Dan also said that he and Zelenskyy had agreed to accelerate cooperation between Romania and Ukraine on the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles that can be rapidly deployed.

"Ukraine's battlefield expertise and drone technology are strategic assets for the defence of the entire Eastern Flank. Romania will continue to invest in strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank and in supporting Ukraine in its legitimate quest of self-defence" he added.

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