Italy is sending troops and fighter jets to Romania for exercises to counter threat posed by Russian drones

Italy is deploying military personnel and aircraft to Romania to train local forces in countering threats from Russian drones. This decision was prompted by recent UAV incidents near NATO borders, including the crash of a drone in Galați, Romania.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing La Repubblica.

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Italy will train Romania to shoot down drones

According to government sources cited by La Repubblica, the operation differs from a standard NATO air patrol mission. It will be based at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base and will last about a month.

Italian troops will arrive in the country earlier than planned, specifically on June 15. At the military base in Constanța, they will train Romanian troops to shoot down drones.

The mission will be escorted by fighter jets, but it may also involve other aircraft, such as drones designed to shoot down other unmanned aerial vehicles.

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