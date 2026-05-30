Italy is sending troops and fighter jets to Romania for exercises to counter threat posed by Russian drones
Italy is deploying military personnel and aircraft to Romania to train local forces in countering threats from Russian drones. This decision was prompted by recent UAV incidents near NATO borders, including the crash of a drone in Galați, Romania.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing La Repubblica.
Italy will train Romania to shoot down drones
According to government sources cited by La Repubblica, the operation differs from a standard NATO air patrol mission. It will be based at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base and will last about a month.
Italian troops will arrive in the country earlier than planned, specifically on June 15. At the military base in Constanța, they will train Romanian troops to shoot down drones.
The mission will be escorted by fighter jets, but it may also involve other aircraft, such as drones designed to shoot down other unmanned aerial vehicles.
What happened before?
- On the night of May 29, in the Romanian border town of Galați, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and exploded. Two people were injured.
- NATO condemned "Russian recklessness."
- Romanian President Nicușor Dan explained that the country's armed forces did not shoot down the Russian drone that crashed into a building because the conditions for doing so were not met.
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