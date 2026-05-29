Russian drone that hit apartment building was likely hit by Ukrainian air defense – President Dan

Romanian President Nicușor Dan said that the Russian drone that entered the country’s territory and hit a residential building in the city of Galati was likely hit by Ukrainian air defense.

He said this to journalists, Digi24 writes, Censor.NET reports.

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On the drone entering Romania

According to him, the Russian drone was hit over the city of Reni in southern Odesa region, which is located on the border with Romania.

"As the drones were flying over Ukrainian territory, some of them were shot down, and one of them, likely hit over the city of Reni, changed its trajectory and headed toward Galati," the Romanian leader said.

Read more: Russia’s drone strike on Romania is reckless incursion, - Whitaker

He noted that all families who had left the damaged building can return, except for the owners of the apartment directly hit by the UAV. Nicușor Dan added that the two people injured suffered burns, but their injuries are not serious and they will recover soon.

At the same time, the Romanian president stressed that responsibility for the incident in Galati lies with Russia.

Read more: Romanian President Dan speaks with Zelenskyy: They agreed to accelerate cooperation on joint drone production

More about the drone incident in Romania

On the night of 29 May, a drone crashed into an apartment building and detonated in the Romanian border city of Galati. Two people were injured.

NATO condemned "Russian recklessness."

Romanian President Nicușor Dan explained that the country’s Armed Forces did not shoot down the Russian drone that fell on a residential building because the conditions for destroying it were not in place.

Read more: Putin cynically blames Ukraine for drone crash into residential building in Romania