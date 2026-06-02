Merz backs launch of talks on Ukraine’s accession to European Union

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has backed the start of negotiations on the first cluster of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. He said disputes between Kyiv and Budapest should not affect the process and should be resolved separately.

He said this at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Berlin, Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Merz backs launch of first negotiating cluster

According to the Chancellor, Germany understands Budapest’s desire to resolve issues related to the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

"We understand that Budapest first wants to settle bilateral issues, such as the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine," Merz added.

Read more: We need EU, and EU really needs Ukraine; we must all step up our efforts, – Zelenskyy

At the same time, he stressed that such discussions must not become an obstacle to Ukraine’s further progress towards European Union membership.

"This must not happen to the detriment of European support and must not distract us from the goal of opening the first negotiating track with Ukraine now," the German leader emphasized.

In this way, Merz effectively called on EU countries to move to the practical stage of Ukraine’s accession talks, despite the existing disagreements between Kyiv and Budapest.

Unanimous EU support is required to open the negotiation track

The issue of opening the first negotiation chapter remains one of the key elements in Ukraine’s further progress towards membership of the European Union. The support of all member states is required to adopt the relevant decision.

Read more: Ukraine is holding closed-door talks with representatives of EU countries in Berlin, - Politico