189 out of 198 Russian drones neutralized, - Air Force
On the night of June 3, 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 198 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas types, as well as decoy drones of the "Parody" type.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.
As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
How did the air defense system perform?
According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 189 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.
Consequences
Eight attack UAVs were recorded striking seven locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at seven locations.
"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.
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