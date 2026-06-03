189 out of 198 Russian drones neutralized, - Air Force

On the night of June 3, 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 198 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas types, as well as decoy drones of the "Parody" type.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Watch more: Series of airstrikes on Russian positions: Ukrainian fighter jets burn out occupiers’ fortifications and hideouts. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 189 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Consequences

Eight attack UAVs were recorded striking seven locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at seven locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

As reported, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of June 2.

Watch more: Over 57,000 enemy air targets destroyed during May, according to Air Force. VIDEO