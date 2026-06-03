Russia continues war against Ukraine specifically to prevent strikes on Russian regions – Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is continuing its war against Ukraine to prevent strikes on Russian territory.

He said this in a comment to Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.

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Kremlin’s reaction

Commenting on strikes on St. Petersburg, Peskov said the aggressor country’s responses "will be systemic."

"The ‘special military operation’ is ongoing precisely so that there are no strikes on Russian regions," Peskov added.

Read more: "France’s detention of Russian tanker subject to sanctions ’borders on international piracy’," - Peskov

Background

As reported earlier, the Petersburg Oil Terminal is on fire following a drone attack on St. Petersburg.

Today, 3 June, the opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to take place in the city.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, strikes were carried out on the oil terminal in St. Petersburg, ships in Kronstadt, the Michurinsky Progress Plant and Saky airfield.

Read more: Volgograd Oil Refinery, Yaroslavl Oil Terminal, and other facilities in Russia were struck by Defense Forces