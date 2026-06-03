4 615 52
Russia continues war against Ukraine specifically to prevent strikes on Russian regions – Peskov
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is continuing its war against Ukraine to prevent strikes on Russian territory.
He said this in a comment to Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.
Kremlin’s reaction
Commenting on strikes on St. Petersburg, Peskov said the aggressor country’s responses "will be systemic."
"The ‘special military operation’ is ongoing precisely so that there are no strikes on Russian regions," Peskov added.
Background
- As reported earlier, the Petersburg Oil Terminal is on fire following a drone attack on St. Petersburg.
- Today, 3 June, the opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to take place in the city.
- According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, strikes were carried out on the oil terminal in St. Petersburg, ships in Kronstadt, the Michurinsky Progress Plant and Saky airfield.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password