Ukraine to send experts to Baltic states and Romania to counter Russian drones – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will send expert missions to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Romania to share its experience in countering Russian UAVs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv on 3 June, Censor.NET informs.

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Ukrainian experts to share experience

"Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Romania as well, I think. We have agreed on this. We will prepare experts; there are dates when our experts will arrive there and share their experience, just as we did in the Middle East," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian experts would advise the militaries of these countries on interceptors and share knowledge related to countering UAVs.

Watch more: Is NATO dead? What did Romania’s case with Russian drone show us? // Uncensored. VIDEO

Ukrainian experts to share experience

On the night of 29 May, a drone crashed into an apartment building and detonated in the Romanian border city of Galati. Two people were injured.

NATO condemned "Russian recklessness."

Romanian President Nicușor Dan explained that the country’s Armed Forces did not shoot down the Russian drone that fell on a residential building because the conditions for destroying it were not in place.

See more: Russian "Geran-2" drone struck building in Romania, - President Dan. PHOTOS