Is NATO dead? What did Romania’s case with Russian drone show us? // Uncensored. VIDEO

The Russian drone in Romania was not just another Russian provocation, but a revealing crash test for NATO, the European Union and the entire security system of the Black Sea region.

In this video, journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva explains why the Romanian authorities’ response to the strike on Galati looks like a signal of weakness to the Kremlin.

The video discusses statements by Romanian President Nicusor Dan, explanations by the Romanian military regarding the Geran drone that was not shot down, the role of Gepard systems, the logic of "as long as it does not hit us" and the dangerous precedent in which NATO countries effectively shift the risks of Russian attacks onto Ukraine.

It also separately mentions similar Polish reactions to Russian missiles, Russia’s hybrid provocations, statements by Dmitry Medvedev and how Moscow uses the West’s indecision in its propaganda.

This case shows the main point: Russia is constantly testing NATO’s weak spots, while Ukraine has been living under missile and drone warfare for more than four years and has defense forces that do work every day that many Western states are still not ready for.

Watch it on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.

Read more: Russian drone that hit apartment building was likely hit by Ukrainian air defense – President Dan

Background

On the night of 29 May, a drone crashed into an apartment building and detonated in the Romanian border city of Galati. Two people were injured.

NATO condemned "Russian recklessness."

Romanian President Nicușor Dan explained that the country’s Armed Forces did not shoot down the Russian drone that fell on a residential building because the conditions for destroying it were not in place.

See more: Russian "Geran-2" drone struck building in Romania, - President Dan. PHOTOS