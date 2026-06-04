Case of NABU detective Gusarov was closed due to expiration of statute of limitations, - Prosecutor General’s Office

The prosecutor's office has not dropped the charges in the case against NABU detective Viktor Gusarov.

Mariana Gayovska-Kovbasyuk, head of the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, made this statement in a comment to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that Gusarov admitted his guilt in committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and consented to being exempted from criminal liability due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, which does not constitute a mitigating circumstance.

They noted that the court dismissed the case not because no crime had been committed, not because the prosecution had dropped the charges, and not because the unauthorized handling of information had not been proven, but because the statute of limitations had expired after the individual had pleaded guilty.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the investigation revealed that Gusarov had passed on information about Ukrainian citizens obtained from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ databases.

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Investigators also looked into the possibility of treason, as his former law enforcement colleague had traveled to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in February 2014.

"This version was subject to a procedural review; however, no sufficient evidence was found to establish intent to transmit the information in question specifically to a representative of the aggressor state. In light of this, the prosecutor made the decision, as provided by law, to close the proceedings in this regard," they explained.

However, this does not refute the established fact of a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It was precisely on this charge that he pleaded guilty.

The alleged offenses were committed between 2012 and 2015; by the time the investigation was completed, the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution had expired.

Therefore, on March 13, 2026, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to exempt the individual from criminal liability due to the expiration of the statute of limitations and the individual’s admission of guilt.

And on June 4, 2026, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the corresponding motion.

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What happened before?

Earlier, the Center for Political and Legal Reforms reported that the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv acquitted Viktor Gusarov, a detective with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, of criminal charges; he had previously been accused of treason and collaborating with Russian intelligence agencies.

As a reminder, on July 21, 2025, agents from the SSU, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation conducted large-scale searches at the offices of anti-corruption agencies. Viktor Gusarov was also detained at that time. He remained in custody for five months, and in December 2025, the court changed his pretrial detention to house arrest.

The defense argued that the detective was the victim of unfounded accusations. The investigation, however, had previously claimed that Gusarov allegedly passed information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs database to a former deputy head of Viktor Yanukovych’s security detail, who was believed to have ties to the FSB. According to the prosecution, these events took place before Gusarov began working at NABU.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, in his first interview since his release from pretrial detention, NABU undercover agent Viktor Gusarov stated that he considers the treason case brought against him by the SBU to be politically motivated.

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