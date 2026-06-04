Bulgakov monument dismantled on Andriivskyi Descent in Kyiv. VIDEO

A monument to Russian and Soviet writer Mikhail Bulgakov has been dismantled on Andriivskyi Descent in Kyiv. The sculpture was removed by municipal services.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a video posted on her Facebook page by Suspilne presenter Kateryna Nekrecha.

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The video shows municipal workers loading the monument, which stood near the Mikhail Bulgakov Literary Memorial Museum, onto a vehicle.

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Background

In August 2022, the National Writers’ Union of Ukraine proposed closing the Bulgakov Museum in Kyiv and replacing it with a museum of Ukrainian composer Oleksandr Koshyts.

On 15 August 2022, a memorial plaque to Russian writer Bulgakov was dismantled from the "yellow building" of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

On 27 March 2024, the Expert Commission of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory on the classification of objects as symbols of Russian imperial policy recognised all objects (geographical features, names of legal entities, monuments and memorials) dedicated to Bulgakov as symbols of Russian imperial policy.

The Mikhail Bulgakov Literary Memorial Museum said it considers the UINM conclusion on Bulgakov biased and superficial.

On 18 December 2025, the Kyiv City Council passed a resolution to remove 15 objects and separate elements related to the history and symbols of Russian imperial and Soviet policy from the capital’s public space. The Bulgakov monument was also included.

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