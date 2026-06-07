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News Russia attacked the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility
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Consequences of Russian strike on spent nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. PHOTO

Energoatom has published a photo of the damaged building at the Centralised Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Energoatom press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

New details

As noted, on the night of 7 June, the Russians attacked the container reception building at the Centralised Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility site (no spent nuclear fuel was stored there).

Radiation levels are within normal limits.

"Russia continues to resort to nuclear terrorism, threatening the security not only of Ukraine but of the whole of Europe!", the company emphasises.

Read more: IAEA to soon review consequences of Russian attack on nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl

nuclear storage facility near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
nuclear storage facility near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

What led up to this?

  • Earlier, Energoatom reported that a Russian UAV had attacked a nuclear fuel storage facility, with radiation levels remaining normal.
  • Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed the information and stated that a "Shahed" drone had struck a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Kyiv region. The distance to the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is 15 km.
  • The Ministry of Energy has called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian strike on the nuclear fuel storage facility.
  • It is also known that the IAEA will soon inspect the aftermath of the Russian strike on the nuclear fuel storage facility near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Author: 

Chornobyl Power Plant (84) Energoatom (164) nuclear security (166)
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