Consequences of Russian strike on spent nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. PHOTO

Energoatom has published a photo of the damaged building at the Centralised Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Energoatom press centre.

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New details

As noted, on the night of 7 June, the Russians attacked the container reception building at the Centralised Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility site (no spent nuclear fuel was stored there).



Radiation levels are within normal limits.

"Russia continues to resort to nuclear terrorism, threatening the security not only of Ukraine but of the whole of Europe!", the company emphasises.

Read more: IAEA to soon review consequences of Russian attack on nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl





What led up to this?