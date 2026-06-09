Ruscists’ command has banned land border traffic into occupied Crimea, - Madyar

Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the USF, stated that the Russian command had banned military freight transport via the land corridor to occupied Crimea.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"From now on, the occupier’s logistics death marches to Crimea are permitted only via detours. An official admission of helplessness – the defeat is acknowledged.

From 7 June, by order of the commander of the ‘Vostok’ Operational-Tactical Group, military freight traffic is prohibited on the ‘E58-Porozhnecha’ route (the euphemistic name for the R-280 ‘Novorossiya’), the section in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Mariupol-Berdiansk-Melitopol-Simferopol, which has already decreased by 71% over the past two weeks," the commander noted.

Watch more: Enemy Bukhanka with fuel inside explodes after FPV drone strike by Omega special forces. VIDEO

According to Brovdi, freight traffic on the aforementioned route has fallen by 71% over the last 14 days. In mid-May, total traffic on the route stood at 11,000 vehicles per day, including 3,800 freight vehicles per day, whereas as of early June, it had fallen to 6,500 vehicles per day, including 1,100 freight vehicles.

At the same time, the commander of the USF stated that "there is no question of total fire control over the route"

"A collapse in traffic is not a blockade. But the current restrictions on the first land corridor, as the lifeline for the occupying forces, are sensitive and effective," Brovdi concluded.

Watch more: "CODE 9.2" operators destroyed 46 enemy vehicles up to 150 kilometres behind front line. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on the night of 7 June, the Defence Forces struck critical logistical infrastructure of the Russian invaders in the south. As a result of a successful attack by strike drones, a bridge in the Chongar area was damaged.

Watch more: Bulava drone of 422nd LUFTWAFFE Regiment hits KamAZ with ammunition in enemy rear over 100 km from front. VIDEO