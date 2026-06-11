Sybiha discusses prevention of drone incidents and Ukraine’s movement towards EU with Romanian Foreign Minister Toiu

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed further steps regarding Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the opening of negotiation clusters with his Romanian counterpart, Oana Toiu. The parties also paid attention to cross-border security challenges, including recent drone incidents on Romanian territory.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Ukraine’s movement towards the EU

"I thanked Romania for its unwavering support for Ukraine, solidarity with our people, and firm support for Ukraine’s EU accession process. We discussed the importance of maintaining momentum in decision-making on enlargement, in particular regarding negotiation clusters," the minister said.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine had done its homework and counts on further support from partners in moving this process forward.

Read more: Putin lost his chance to get out of his failed war - Sybiha

Situation at the front and Russian strikes

"I informed my colleague about the latest developments on the battlefield and Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. We have a common goal: the restoration of a comprehensive and lasting peace and the strengthening of security in our region," the head of Ukraine’s foreign ministry stressed.

Read more: Ukraine to send experts to Baltic states and Romania to counter Russian drones – Zelenskyy

Security challenges

The diplomats paid special attention to cross-border security issues arising as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"We discussed recent drone incidents on Romanian territory and agreed on the importance of close coordination, effective communication, enhanced situational awareness, and early warning mechanisms," Sybiha said.

He added that Ukraine remains committed to close cooperation with Romania in order to minimise risks and respond promptly to challenges caused by Russian aggression.

"Ukraine and Romania will continue to cooperate both bilaterally and in international formats to strengthen regional security and advance our common European future," the minister’s statement said.

Background

On 5 June, an explosion occurred in the Romanian port of Constanta.

It later became known that a naval drone had exploded. President Nicusor Dan said this was one of the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said control had been lost due to enemy electronic warfare.

According to media reports, at least four naval drones exploded in the Black Sea near the Romanian coast. One of them detonated directly in the port of Constanta.

Read more: NATO may strengthen Romania’s air defense after Russian UAV downing, - Foreign Minister Toiu