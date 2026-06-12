"Businessmen" Hrynkevych and former Ministry of Defence official Lisovsky have been notified of new charges, - State Bureau of Investigation. VIDEO

Charges have been brought against a former Ministry of Defence official and the Hrynkevych brothers, a pair of Lviv-based businessmen.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Who are they talking about?

According to Censor.NET sources, the case involves Yuriy Lisovskyi, former deputy head of the Main Directorate of Material Resources at the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, and businessmen Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych.

According to the DBR, Lisovsky used his influence to assist Lviv-based entrepreneurs in securing contracts with the Ministry of Defence and received unlawful benefits in return.

Read also: 231 million UAH in losses: Ministry of Defence official to face trial over 300,000 unsuitable gloves for the Armed Forces

"In particular, in March–April 2022, the businessmen transferred 150,000 UAH to the accounts of individuals linked to the official. Furthermore, at the end of the same year, one of the entrepreneurs paid for his stay at an elite health resort in Truskavets, costing almost 290,000 UAH," the statement reads.

The official’s actions have been classified under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receiving unlawful benefits for influencing the decision-making of persons authorised to perform state functions. The entrepreneurs who provided the unlawful benefits have also been notified of the charges.

The Bureau noted that it had already completed a pre-trial investigation into a Lviv businessman and members of the criminal organisation he established, who organised the supply of substandard military clothing to the army.

Companies under their control signed contracts with the Ministry of Defence worth over 1.8 billion hryvnias. At the same time, expert examinations confirmed that the delivered products did not meet technical requirements and were unsuitable for their intended use. The amount of damage caused to the state amounted to over 1 billion 167 million hryvnias.

The indictment against the organiser of the scheme and his accomplices is already before the court.

Read: Court remands Roman Hrynkevych in custody until 14 February: bail reduced to 34 million hryvnias

The Hrynkevych case

Read: 94 million hryvnias in penalties ‘written off’ for Lviv businessman Hrynkevych over overdue contracts: former Ministry of Defence official notified of suspicion. PHOTO