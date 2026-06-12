"Businessmen" Hrynkevych and former Ministry of Defence official Lisovsky have been notified of new charges, - State Bureau of Investigation. VIDEO
Charges have been brought against a former Ministry of Defence official and the Hrynkevych brothers, a pair of Lviv-based businessmen.
This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation’s press service, according to Censor.NET.
Who are they talking about?
According to Censor.NET sources, the case involves Yuriy Lisovskyi, former deputy head of the Main Directorate of Material Resources at the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, and businessmen Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych.
According to the DBR, Lisovsky used his influence to assist Lviv-based entrepreneurs in securing contracts with the Ministry of Defence and received unlawful benefits in return.
"In particular, in March–April 2022, the businessmen transferred 150,000 UAH to the accounts of individuals linked to the official. Furthermore, at the end of the same year, one of the entrepreneurs paid for his stay at an elite health resort in Truskavets, costing almost 290,000 UAH," the statement reads.
The official’s actions have been classified under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receiving unlawful benefits for influencing the decision-making of persons authorised to perform state functions. The entrepreneurs who provided the unlawful benefits have also been notified of the charges.
The Bureau noted that it had already completed a pre-trial investigation into a Lviv businessman and members of the criminal organisation he established, who organised the supply of substandard military clothing to the army.
Companies under their control signed contracts with the Ministry of Defence worth over 1.8 billion hryvnias. At the same time, expert examinations confirmed that the delivered products did not meet technical requirements and were unsuitable for their intended use. The amount of damage caused to the state amounted to over 1 billion 167 million hryvnias.
The indictment against the organiser of the scheme and his accomplices is already before the court.
The Hrynkevych case
- It was previously reported that construction companies owned by Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych received contracts worth 1.5 billion hryvnias from the Ministry of Defence in 2023 for the supply of summer clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At least 17 contracts have been breached.
- Censor.NET also reported that State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) officers detained the Lviv businessman whilst he was attempting to offer a bribe of US$500,000 to one of the heads of the SBI’s Main Investigation Department. According to media reports, the individual in question was Ihor Hrynkevych. Law enforcement officers exposed his identity via anonymous Telegram channels.
- On 29 December, it emerged that the Lviv businessman, one of the Ministry of Defence’s largest suppliers, had offered the head of the DBR’s Main Investigation Department a bribe of $500,000. It was also reported that the Ministry of Defence had one unterminated contract remaining with Hrynkevych’s company, which supplies food to the military in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
- On 22 January 2023 at 6.50 am in Odesa, law enforcement officers detained Roman Hrynkevych as he attempted to leave the country. That evening, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on Hrynkevych in the form of detention until 17 March, with an alternative of bail set at over 500 million hryvnias.
- On 12 February, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that a seizure order had been issued for the real estate and vehicles belonging to Ihor Hrynkevych, members of his family – his wife, son, and mother-in-law – two of his accomplices, and companies under their control. An arrest order has also been issued for the property of Sofia Morozuk, the former fiancée of Roman Hrynkevych, who is suspected of fraud involving the supply of clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This includes two flats in Kyiv, one in Kharkiv, and a plot of land.
- On 22 February, the Kyiv Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal lodged by Igor Hrynkevych’s lawyers against the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court. According to the ruling, the defendant was remanded in custody with the option of posting bail of over 429 million hryvnias.
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