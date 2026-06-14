Guilty must be punished: members of Khartiia supported their colleague and families of victims of fatal road accident in Kyiv. VIDEO

The community of the 13th Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, ‘Khartiia’, has expressed its support for their comrade and the families of all those killed in the high-profile road accident in Kyiv, which claimed the lives of civilians and two young police officers. Among those killed in the pedestrian zone near Karavaievy Dachi was 12-year-old Hryhorii, the son of Oleksii Hlushych, a serviceman in this unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the "Charter" unit.

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Statement from the "Khartiia" Corps

"The 'Khartiia' Corps community stands with our brother, his wife, children and the whole family in their grief – the death of their son and brother in the high-profile road accident in Kyiv. There are no words that can ease such pain. There is only one thing we can say: we are here for you. We remember. We will not leave you to face this alone," the message reads.

The servicemen also expressed their deepest condolences to all the other families whose loved ones were struck by the out-of-control vehicle, noting that every loss is "a whole world that is no more".

"We would also like to pay tribute to the memory of two young police officers who died in the line of duty. They are our brothers-in-arms in the broadest sense of the word, people who chose to serve and paid the ultimate price for it," wrote "Khartiia".

See more: Farewell to police officers Budchenko and Bondarchuk, who died after being hit by killer driver Pleshyvtsev, held in Kyiv. PHOTOS

The military have made it clear that this case must result in a real court sentence for the driver, with no attempts to evade responsibility.

"We are certain – justice must be restored. The guilty party must be punished. Brother-in-arms, you are now carrying both your duty and the heaviest pain of your life on your shoulders. We see this. We are with you," the Khartiia members wrote.

Submission of the petition

"The father of the deceased teenager, soldier Oleksii Hlushych, initiated an online petition to the President of Ukraine demanding the implementation of urgent measures to reduce road deaths. However, just before the start of the press conference ‘Stop road deaths: the public demands urgent decisions from the authorities for the safety of Ukrainians’, the man received an official refusal of registration from the President’s Office and a suggestion to redirect the appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers," reports Channel 5.

What led up to this?