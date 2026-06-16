Russia is using same recruitment model in West as it does in Ukraine, targeting socially vulnerable people, - Tsutsikiridze

Russian security services are recruiting residents of Western countries, drawing them into subversive or terrorist activities.

This was stated by the First Deputy Head of the National Police – Head of the Main Investigative Directorate, Maksym Tsutsikiridze, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Earlier, the BBC published an investigation suggesting that Russian intelligence services may have deliberately used Ukrainians to carry out a series of arson attacks on sites linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in order to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the British public.

It is known that the Central Criminal Court in London convicted 22-year-old Ukrainian national Roman Lavrinovich and 27-year-old Romanian of Ukrainian origin Stanislav Karpiuk of conspiracy to commit arson against property linked to the British Prime Minister. A third suspect, Petro Pochynok, was acquitted.

According to the BBC, the organiser of the crime was the 23-year-old son of a Russian diplomat. Both he and his father live and work in London.

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What is the National Police saying?

Commenting on this report, the First Deputy Head of the National Police noted that crimes organised via Telegram and other messaging apps are not limited to the territory of Ukraine.

"Russia uses the same model in Western countries too – recruiters look for people who are easy to exploit (those who are socially vulnerable, financially dependent, minors or those who do not fully realise the consequences of their actions). They are offered a ‘simple task’ and a small payment, but are in fact drawn into subversive or terrorist activities," he said.

According to Tsutsikiridze, law enforcement agencies are documenting such incidents, identifying the perpetrators, organisers, handlers, communication channels, financial trails and links between various crimes.

At the same time, if such schemes extend beyond Ukraine’s borders, the information is passed on to partners in the relevant countries and they work together to dismantle the networks.

Read more: 19-year-old resident of Poltava Oblast poisoned Ukrainian soldier: accomplice of Russia was detained in Zhytomyr region

Criminal activity has so far been documented in 11 European countries.

"It is important to understand that arson, surveillance, damage to property or provocations are not minor, isolated incidents. This is precisely how Russia tests the environment, gauges the reaction of states, seeks out vulnerabilities and prepares the ground for more aggressive actions.

Ukraine has already been down this road, so our task is not only to investigate such crimes but also, together with our partners, to prevent them from escalating," concluded the First Deputy Head of the National Police.