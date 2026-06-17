67% of Ukrainians support replacing president after war, whilst 83% would like to replace Verkhovna Rada, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

In Ukraine, the demand for a change of government has risen significantly over the past three years.

This is evidenced by data from a KIIS poll, as reported by Censor.NET.

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A fresh start for the government

Respondents were asked whether, once the war is over, the central government – the President, the Cabinet of Ministers or the Verkhovna Rada – should be reset in order to rebuild the country.

Citizens could choose "Yes, replace the President", "Yes, replace the Government", "Yes, replace the Verkhovna Rada", "Yes, everyone needs to be replaced" or "No, no one needs to be replaced".

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"For example, 63 per cent chose the option ‘everyone needs to be replaced’. Specifically regarding the Verkhovna Rada – 20 per cent. Therefore, the chart shows that a total of 83 per cent would like to replace the Verkhovna Rada," they explained.

The pollsters pointed out that surveys consistently show that the majority of Ukrainians are against holding elections until the war is over.

"Whereas three years ago 73% expected a reshuffle of the central government at least at one level, that figure has now risen to 88%. In the case of parliament, the proportion of those expecting a reshuffle after the war has risen from 69% to 83%. For the government, the figure has risen from 47% to 74%, and for the President, from 23% to 67%," the study states.

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Methodology

The survey was conducted between 7 May and 3 June. A total of 1,000 respondents were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%, 3.5% for figures close to 25%, 2.5 per cent for figures close to 10 per cent, and 1.8 per cent for figures close to 5 per cent.

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