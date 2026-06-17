Zelenskyy on results of G7 summit: There will be strengthening of air defense and new steps to put pressure on Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the outcomes of the G7 summit for Ukraine.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Most importantly, we have agreed to further strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. There will be new measures to put pressure on Russia over the war and to push for peace. Our partners will provide support for our defense and energy resilience.



It is important that we share a common understanding of the main challenges and the specific steps needed to address them. Our global unity is effectively reducing Russia’s ability to continue this insane and criminal aggression against Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who is helping us!" the head of state said.

Read more: Ukraine and partners’ assessments of situation on front completely coincide, - Sybiha

G7 Summit

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. This was the first in-person meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in nearly four months.

According to media reports, Trump proposed a deal to his allies at the G7: pressure on Russia in exchange for support on Iran.

Read more: Putin did not receive invitation to meet with Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit or in US, - Kremlin