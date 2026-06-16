Putin did not receive invitation to meet with Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit or in US, - Kremlin

The Kremlin has stated that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not receive an official invitation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in France.

According to Censor.NET, statements by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and Putin’s aide Yuriy Ushakov are being quoted by the Russian media.

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Meeting at the G7 summit

"No official invitations have been received from Kyiv to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit," said Peskov, adding that "there are no contacts between Moscow and Kyiv".

Peskov had previously said that Zelenskyy might come to Moscow for the talks.

"If Zelenskyy is prepared to speak responsibly and seriously — in fact, the Kyiv regime knows perfectly well what this is about — then he is always welcome to come to Moscow, where he will be received", he stated.

Direct negotiations in the US

At the same time, the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy in the US, brokered by the White House leader, was not discussed during Sunday’s telephone conversation between the Kremlin leader and Donald Trump, Ushakov added.

In response to a follow-up question on how Moscow views the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov said: "No one has yet approached us with such a proposal."

See more: If Zelenskyy wants serious dialogue, he should go to Moscow, - Peskov. VIDEO

What led up to it?