G7 partners will increase their military and financial support for Ukraine, - Merz

The G7 countries will increase their financial and military support for Ukraine and step up pressure on Russia, in particular through sanctions.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a press conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains (France), according to Censor.NET, which cites Interfax-Ukraine.

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G7 support for Ukraine is stronger than ever

"For the first time since President Trump took office, we have issued a joint declaration at the G7 summit and found common ground on the key foreign and security policy issues of our time. This is a success. Our statement sends a clear message: this group’s support for Ukraine is stronger than ever before. All G7 partners will increase their military and financial contributions to Ukraine. The message to Russia is equally clear: all G7 partners will step up the pressure on Moscow, in particular through sanctions," emphasised Merz.

Read more: Merz and Macron declared readiness to ensure security in Strait of Hormuz

A step towards peace talks

He noted that this sets a new tone for transatlantic unity and "could bring us closer to taking a decisive step towards peace negotiations".

"We have been working on this systematically over the past few weeks. In London, I coordinated and carefully prepared our positions together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Our diplomatic advisers also coordinated with the US and our other European partners, particularly Italy and Poland, who took part in our consultations and discussions throughout the process. It was a success because we made the most of this opportunity," added Merz.

G7 Summit