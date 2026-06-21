Russian strike on Poltava: two people killed, 13 injured, including six children. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 20 June 2026, the enemy attacked the Poltava district.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Regional State Administration, strikes were recorded on the premises of two enterprises. The enterprises’ buildings, vehicles and nearby residential buildings were damaged. The number of injured has risen to 13 people, including 6 children.

See also: Explosions in Kyiv and Poltava: Russia strikes with ballistic missiles

There have been fatalities

Sadly, a body has been found under the rubble. Another person has died in hospital.

The attack also caused an emergency power cut. Power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.















What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the enemy had attacked Poltava: nine people were injured, four of whom were children.

See also: Russian strike destroys agro-industrial facility in Poltava region (updated)