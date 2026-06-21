Power cut schedules are being introduced in occupied Crimea following overnight strikes by Defence Forces

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, electricity consumption schedules have been introduced due to problems with the power supply.

This was reportedby the Telegram channel of Crimea’s occupying energy company, ‘Krymenergoinform’, according to Censor.NET.

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Restrictions on electricity supply in Crimea

"Due to incidents at power grid facilities in the Republic of Crimea, electricity consumption restriction schedules are being introduced across the regions of the peninsula. Information on the consumption restriction schedules will be posted on the official websites of the administrations and municipalities, as well as on the company’s official website," the statement said.

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