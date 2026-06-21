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News Attacks on Crimea
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Power cut schedules are being introduced in occupied Crimea following overnight strikes by Defence Forces

The occupiers are introducing power rationing schedules across the whole of Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, electricity consumption schedules have been introduced due to problems with the power supply.

This was reportedby the Telegram channel of Crimea’s occupying energy company, ‘Krymenergoinform’, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Restrictions on electricity supply in Crimea 

"Due to incidents at power grid facilities in the Republic of Crimea, electricity consumption restriction schedules are being introduced across the regions of the peninsula. Information on the consumption restriction schedules will be posted on the official websites of the administrations and municipalities, as well as on the company’s official website," the statement said.

Watch more: Operators from 413th ’Raid’ Regiment struck bridge over North Crimean Canal in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

What led up to this?

  • Earlier, President Zelenskyy reported that on the night of 21 June, Ukrainian long-range sanctions were applied against the occupiers’ military logistics, oil industry and air defence in Crimea.
  • It was also reported that part of occupied Crimea was without power due to damage caused by a drone attack.
  • Furthermore, from 9.00 am on 21 June, petrol stations in occupied Crimea ceased selling fuel, whether for cash or card payments, or via vouchers for individuals and businesses.

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Crimea (2376) electric power (615)
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