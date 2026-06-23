Destroyed railway bridge across North Crimean Canal in occupied Crimea after SOF strike. SATELLITE PHOTOS

The first satellite evidence of a successful special operation by the Ukrainian military in the temporarily occupied Crimea has appeared online. Journalists have published images showing the destruction of a strategic railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal, which was struck by Special Operations Forces (SOF).

According to Censor.NET, the ‘Schemes’ project (Radio Free Europe) has published Planet Labs satellite images dated June 23.

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Satellite confirmation of the Special Operations Forces’ success

Planet Labs satellite photos show serious damage to the structures of the railway bridge near the village of Rozdolne, making its further use impossible. Operations to hit the facility were carried out systematically over two days, on June 22 and 23.





According to the SOF, the bridge was a "strategic military logistics artery of the occupiers." The Russian army used this facility as part of a single transport corridor for moving critically important cargo.

Disabling this railway junction will force the invaders to look for bypass routes, which will significantly increase the time needed to deliver ammunition, fuel, and personnel to the line of contact and will also create additional prerequisites for successful counteroffensive actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in southern Ukraine.

Watch more: Over 60 Russian targets struck in Crimea: drones attacked air defence systems and infrastructure, - USF commander Madyar. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had attacked two bridges located in the temporarily occupied territories.

Subsequently, SOF showed footage of the destruction of the railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal.

See more: All sporting events in occupied Crimea have been cancelled until autumn, - media. PHOTO