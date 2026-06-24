Preliminary reports suggest that four aircraft hangars at "Saky" airfield in occupied Crimea have been hit, - SSU

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, soldiers from Special Operations Unit ‘A’ struck a number of military targets belonging to the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the SSU press service, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The SSU’s ‘Alpha’ unit carried out successful strikes against Russian troops’ air defence systems in the Kerch Strait area, as well as against the infrastructure of the ‘Saky’ and ‘Hvardiiske’ military airfields in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the special operation at the ‘Saky’ military airfield, four hangars used to store aircraft were hit.



In addition, near Kerch, two components of an S-400 air defence missile system were destroyed, as well as two ‘Pantsir-S1’ air defence missile and gun systems. This is already the fourth ‘Pantsir-S1’ system struck by the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ in this area," the statement reads.

Read more: Destroyed railway bridge across North Crimean Canal in occupied Crimea after SOF strike. SATELLITE PHOTOS

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that, as a result of an attack on the night of 24 June 2026 on occupied Crimea, Sevastopol was left completely without electricity.

USF Commander Robert Brovdi stated that the main power substation in occupied Sevastopol had been hit.

See more: Attack on occupied Crimea: thermal power station in Simferopol was on fire overnight. PHOTO