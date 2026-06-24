Burning oil depots and damaged bridges: aftermath of strikes on occupied Crimea and Russia SATELLITE IMAGES

Satellite images have captured damage to key logistics routes used to supply Russian troops in occupied Crimea, as well as fires at oil facilities in the region.

The photographs were published by the ‘Schemes’ project, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The photographs were taken between 12 and 22 June. On the Kerch Bridge, several vehicles fitted with smoke generators were seen operating, attempting to obscure certain sections of the carriageway and the bridge’s structures.

Fire at the oil depot in Kerch, 20 June 2026

Smoke from the fire at the oil depot in Kerch and smoke generators in operation on the Kerch Bridge, 22 June 2026

Smoke generators on the Kerch Bridge, 22 June 2026

The damaged Henichesk Bridge and new alternative crossings nearby, Kherson Oblast, 21 June 2026

The damaged ‘Dzhankoi’ checkpoint in the village of Peredmistne, Crimea, 17 June 2026

Consequences of the damage to the bridge over the North Crimean Canal in the village of Stavky, Kherson Oblast, 20 June 2026

Destruction on the Chongar Bridge, Crimea, 12 June 2026

Fire at an oil depot in the port of Kavkaz, Russia, 21 June 2026

Read more: Preliminary reports suggest that four aircraft hangars at "Saky" airfield in occupied Crimea have been hit, - SSU

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that, as a result of an attack on the night of 24 June 2026 on occupied Crimea, Sevastopol was left completely without electricity.

USF Commander Robert Brovdi stated that the main power substation in occupied Sevastopol had been hit.

See more: Attack on occupied Crimea: thermal power station in Simferopol was on fire overnight. PHOTO