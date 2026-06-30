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Killing of TCR serviceman in Lviv: ex-customs officer’s case sent to court, he faces life imprisonment

Ex-customs officer to stand trial over Lviv TCR and SS killing

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation into a former Lviv Customs employee who fatally wounded a serviceman of a Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

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The indictment has been sent to court.

According to the investigation, on 2 April 2026, employees of the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support, together with police officers, were checking military registration documents on Patona Street in Lviv. They stopped a man near a funeral services shop. At that moment, his brother, a customs officer, came out of the premises and interfered with the check. The verbal conflict quickly escalated into a fight.

During the clash, the customs officer took out a knife and stabbed the serviceman in the chest. When he realized that the blow had hit the body armor, he delivered another stab, this time to the neck.

The knife damaged the carotid artery. Despite the efforts of medics, the serviceman died.

After the attack, the suspect and his brother fled by car. SBI officers quickly established his whereabouts and detained him. The Bureau had previously served him with a notice of suspicion.

Read more: Man attacked TCR alert team with knife: one soldier was killed and another was wounded

He will be tried for intentional murder

The former customs officer will be tried for the intentional murder of a person in connection with the performance of official duties by that person (under Article 115, Part 2, Paragraph 8 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for a punishment of 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

The accused is currently in custody.

Procedural supervision was carried out by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Read more: Man attacked TCR alert team with knife: one soldier was killed and another was wounded

Background

See more: Man locked in basement and tortured: leadership of district TCR in Mykolaiv region to stand trial – SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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Lviv (353) customs (121) SBI (553) Lviv region (380) Lvivskyy district (119)
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