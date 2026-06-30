Killing of TCR serviceman in Lviv: ex-customs officer’s case sent to court, he faces life imprisonment

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation into a former Lviv Customs employee who fatally wounded a serviceman of a Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

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The indictment has been sent to court.

According to the investigation, on 2 April 2026, employees of the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support, together with police officers, were checking military registration documents on Patona Street in Lviv. They stopped a man near a funeral services shop. At that moment, his brother, a customs officer, came out of the premises and interfered with the check. The verbal conflict quickly escalated into a fight.

During the clash, the customs officer took out a knife and stabbed the serviceman in the chest. When he realized that the blow had hit the body armor, he delivered another stab, this time to the neck.

The knife damaged the carotid artery. Despite the efforts of medics, the serviceman died.

After the attack, the suspect and his brother fled by car. SBI officers quickly established his whereabouts and detained him. The Bureau had previously served him with a notice of suspicion.

Read more: Man attacked TCR alert team with knife: one soldier was killed and another was wounded

He will be tried for intentional murder

The former customs officer will be tried for the intentional murder of a person in connection with the performance of official duties by that person (under Article 115, Part 2, Paragraph 8 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for a punishment of 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

The accused is currently in custody.

Procedural supervision was carried out by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Read more: Man attacked TCR alert team with knife: one soldier was killed and another was wounded

Background

On 2 April 2026, the National Police said they were searching for the man who had fatally wounded the TCR serviceman.

Later, authorities reported that the assailant had been apprehended, stating that he was an inspector with the Lviv Customs Office.

On 3 April, the Lviv Customs inspector was served with a notice of suspicion.

The man was remanded in custody for two months without the right to bail. During his statement in the courtroom, the accused himself claimed that he had allegedly surrendered to law enforcement officers and asked the court to impose a milder preventive measure.

See more: Man locked in basement and tortured: leadership of district TCR in Mykolaiv region to stand trial – SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS