Poland warned that Russia could take advantage of tensions with Ukraine

Russia has stepped up its disinformation campaigns to heighten tensions between Poland and Ukraine and to undermine Ukrainian refugees’ trust in the authorities in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, which cites RMF24, this was stated by Tomasz Semoniak, the minister coordinating the special services.

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He was asked whether the intelligence services had recently observed increased activity by bot farms in connection with the conflict between Poland and Ukraine.

"Of course, yes. This information war has been escalated to a much higher level. ... It’s very easy to add fuel to the fire right now, and that’s a problem, because Russia’s goal has been and remains to maximize tensions between Poland and Ukraine. We must bear in mind that Russian intelligence services will try to take advantage of these tensions," Semonyak explained.

The minister was also asked to comment on a statement by the Internal Security Agency, which reported the discovery of a "mechanism for using Ukrainian refugees in Poland for activities initiated and financed by Russia."

According to Semonyak, the scheme is aimed at "undermining the trust of Ukrainians in Poland in the current Ukrainian government and President Zelenskyy, as well as at stoking tensions in Polish-Ukrainian relations."

"This is an attempt to influence Ukrainians living in Poland, in particular by undermining their ties to the Ukrainian government. This serves Russia's interests… It is an extremely dangerous tactic," he added.

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