Ukraine tests laser air defence systems and ramps up drone production – Fedorov

Drone Industry

Ukraine is moving to a new stage in the development of air defence. Laser systems are already being tested, while interceptor drones are showing growing effectiveness.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during the Brave1 Advantage defence tech event, RBC-Ukraine writes.

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Laser air defence systems are already being tested

"We are already testing a laser, and there are already certain results. We are not communicating much about it yet, but the area is actively moving forward," Mykhailo Fedorov said.

According to him, the developments are at the testing stage, but the area is actively developing.

Read more: Around 50,000 missions carried out weekly through drone management system, Fedorov says

Interceptor drones and new defence developments

Fedorov said that in May alone, Ukrainian interceptor drones destroyed nearly 7,000 Russian Shahed- and Gerbera-type UAVs. During one of the massive attacks, about 75% of strike drones were shot down by these means.

According to him, during the latest attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian forces also shot down 95% of enemy UAVs.

"This may sound like futuristic projects, but in a year it will no longer be news. We will work on this," the minister stressed.

Read more: Ukraine is launching production of its own guided aerial bombs: dedicated design bureau has been established

He noted that the Ministry of Defence had announced a tender for the purchase of 150,000 UAVs, some of which belong to the Middle Strike class. Separately, work is underway on cheap cruise missiles using artificial intelligence.

Ukraine is also testing about ten companies developing inexpensive missiles to intercept drones. At the same time, work is being carried out on systems to counter ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs.

International defence projects are also being developed separately in the Drone Deal format, which provides for the supply of weapons, technology transfer, and joint development. About 20 countries have already joined the cooperation.

Read more: Ukraine opens up exports of weapons and defence technologies: Fedorov explains how mechanism will work