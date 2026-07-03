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News Mobilisation in Ukraine Reforms in the army
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Reform of TCR is being prepared and will be presented in near future, - Ministry of Defence

The TCR reform is coming: what is the Ministry of Defence saying?

The Ministry of Defence has stated that it will present reforms to the TCR and the SS in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Vasyl Shkurakov, during Question Time to the government.

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Details

"The reform will go ahead. It is being prepared. It is planned to be presented at a government meeting in the near future," he said.

Read more: Ministry of Defence has introduced infantry and assault unit contracts: up to 460,000 UAH per month and fixed terms of service

Launch of comprehensive army reform

  • As a reminder, on 12 June, the Ministry of Defence officially announced the launch of the most comprehensive reform of the military service system. Unique contract formats with clear terms (from 10 months) are being introduced, along with payments for infantry personnel (up to 460,000 UAH per month), a fast-track return for servicemen from the AWOL, and the large-scale recruitment of foreign volunteers for the front line.
  • On 15 June, the Ministry of Defence stated that it would shortly present the next stage of defence reforms. In particular, this involves overhauling the mobilisation system and the work of the Territorial Recruitment Centres.

Read more: Man with broken ribs was held at TCR in Mykolaiv for 18 days, - Lubinets

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Defense Ministry (1995) reforms (498) TCR and SS (487)
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