Body of woman suspected of attempting to assassinate Yermolaev was found near Kyiv, - media

On 6 July, the body of a woman suspected of attempting to murder the sanctioned businessman Vadym Yermolaev was found near Kyiv.

This was reported by UP, citing sources, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The woman’s body was found at around 11.00 pm on 6 July. According to sources, she had been shot.

It was also reported that the woman had been outside Ukraine from 22 March 2025 to 1 July 2026

Another source within the law enforcement agencies reported that two suspects have already been detained in connection with the case. One of them is a serving officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the other a former law enforcement officer.

It was previously reported that Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovskaya is wanted on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolaev and of involvement in a criminal organisation.

Read more: Interpol issues "red card" for Ukrainian woman in Monaco assassination attempt case

What led up to this?

On the evening of 29 June in Monaco, a powerful explosion occurred near a residential building on the border with France, injuring three members of a Ukrainian family. According to media reports, the victims were the sanctioned Ukrainian businessman Yermolaev and his relatives.

The media reported that, as a result of her injuries, the woman had both legs amputated.

CCTV footage shows the suspect in the terrorist attack throwing a rucksack in front of the building’s entrance. He is currently wanted by the authorities. It is now believed that he managed to flee to France.

Monaco’s Prime Minister, Christophe Mirmand, stated that this was a premeditated attack and a terrorist act. The explosive device, he said, may have contained bolts and metal parts.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three members of a family of Ukrainian origin were injured in the explosion in Monaco, two of whom are in a critical condition. Ukrainian diplomats from the embassy in France are at the scene.

Monaco’s Attorney General, Stéphane Thibault, stated that the explosion, which injured members of a family of Ukrainian origin, has been classified as an attempted murder.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings into the completed contract killing of three members of the Ukrainian family of businessman Vadym Yermolaev in Monaco.

Watch more: Assassination attempt in Monaco. Who is Vadym Iermolaiev — oligarch who had schemes with Russians and National Memorial / Uncensored. VIDEO