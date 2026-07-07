Attempted assassination of Yermolaev: Reut, DIU officer, is suspected in Berezovska’s murder, - Honcharenko

Reut, an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, has been detained on suspicion of murdering Anastasia Berezovska.

This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"According to the prosecutor's office, a current employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported the murder of a citizen of Berezovska, which he committed together with another suspect.

My sources report that the name of the Main Intelligence Directorate employee is Reut," the statement reads.

Read more: Body of suspect in Yermolaev assassination attempt found: DIU officer and former military officer have been detained on suspicion of woman’s murder, – SSU

What led up to it?

On the evening of 29 June, a powerful explosion occurred in Monaco near a residential building on the border with France, injuring three members of a Ukrainian family. According to media reports, the victims include the sanctioned Ukrainian businessman Yermolaev and his relatives.

The media reported that, as a result of her injuries, the woman had both legs amputated.

CCTV footage shows the suspect in the terrorist attack throwing a rucksack in front of the building’s entrance. He is currently wanted by the authorities. It is now believed that he managed to flee to France.

Monaco’s Prime Minister, Christophe Mirmand, stated that this was a premeditated attack and a terrorist act. The explosive device, he said, may have contained bolts and metal parts.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three members of a family of Ukrainian origin were injured in the explosion in Monaco, two of whom are in a critical condition. Ukrainian diplomats from the embassy in France are at the scene.

Monaco’s Attorney General, Stéphane Thibault, stated that the explosion, which injured members of a family of Ukrainian origin, has been classified as an attempted murder.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings into the completed contract killing of three members of the Ukrainian family of businessman Vadym Yermolaev in Monaco.

It later emerged that the body of Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovska, who was suspected of attempting to assassinate Yermolaev, had been found near Kyiv.

Law enforcement officials detained a member of the Main Intelligence Directorate and a former military officer on suspicion of murdering the woman.

Watch more: Assassination attempt in Monaco. Who is Vadym Iermolaiev — oligarch who had schemes with Russians and National Memorial / Uncensored. VIDEO