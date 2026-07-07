Body of suspect in Yermolaev assassination attempt found: DIU officer and former military officer have been detained on suspicion of woman’s murder, – SSU. VIDEO

The body of Ukrainian national Anastasia Berezovska has been found. She was suspected by the law enforcement authorities of the Principality of Monaco of attempting to murder a family within the Principality, an incident in which three people were injured, including a child.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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A pre-trial investigation has been launched

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies launched a pre-trial investigation into this incident on 1 July 2026.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect arrived in Ukraine on 1 July 2026. As a result of investigative and operational measures, her circle of associates and travel routes were identified.

Circle of contacts

The investigation established that, upon her return to Ukraine, she was in contact with her family and two men. The first is a former law enforcement officer; the second is a serving officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence.

"Having information that both men had repeatedly made transfers to A. Berezovska’s cryptocurrency and bank accounts, the investigation treated them as individuals potentially involved in the attempted murder in Monaco," the statement reads.

One of the suspects has pleaded guilty

Urgent investigative (detective) measures were carried out in relation to them, during which the serving officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence confessed to the murder of A. Berezovska, which he had committed together with the other suspect. The latter stated that he had not informed his superiors about his contacts with A. Berezovska, the transfer of funds to her, or any of his other actions, and had acted on his own initiative.

Read more: Body of woman suspected of attempting to assassinate Yermolaev was found near Kyiv, - media

Furthermore, during a search of the former law enforcement officer’s home, a basement room resembling a torture chamber was discovered.

Both suspects have been detained on suspicion of murder committed as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals.

Following testimony from one of the accomplices, a forensic reconstruction was carried out, during which the body of A. Berezovska was found with gunshot wounds to the head, along with bullet casings.

A notice of suspicion is being prepared. The investigation is ongoing.

All information available to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies has been provided to the investigative authorities of the Principality of Monaco. The Office of the Prosecutor General is working closely with the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco.

Law enforcement agencies are identifying those who ordered the attack and other individuals involved in the attempted murder of the family in Monaco.

Read more: Attempted attack on Yermolaev in Monaco: woman disguised as man sought, - media

What led up to it?

On the evening of 29 June, a powerful explosion occurred in Monaco near a residential building on the border with France, injuring three members of a Ukrainian family. According to media reports, the victims include the sanctioned Ukrainian businessman Yermolaev and his relatives.

The media reported that, as a result of her injuries, the woman had both legs amputated.

CCTV footage shows the suspect in the terrorist attack throwing a rucksack in front of the building’s entrance. He is currently wanted by the authorities. It is now believed that he managed to flee to France.

Monaco’s Prime Minister, Christophe Mirmand, stated that this was a premeditated attack and a terrorist act. The explosive device, he said, may have contained bolts and metal parts.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three members of a family of Ukrainian origin were injured in the explosion in Monaco, two of whom are in a critical condition. Ukrainian diplomats from the embassy in France are at the scene.

Monaco’s Attorney General, Stéphane Thibault, stated that the explosion, which injured members of a family of Ukrainian origin, has been classified as an attempted murder.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings into the completed contract killing of three members of the Ukrainian family of businessman Vadym Yermolaev in Monaco.

Watch more: Assassination attempt in Monaco. Who is Vadym Iermolaiev — oligarch who had schemes with Russians and National Memorial / Uncensored. VIDEO