Unknown man has taken two hostages at hairdressing salon on Filatova Street in Odesa. VIDEO
In Odesa, an unknown man took two people hostage inside a hairdressing salon on Akademika Filatova Street.
According to Censor.NET, patrol police crews, an investigative team and special forces officers arrived at the scene promptly. Security forces have completely cordoned off the area, blocked access to the building and are currently carrying out urgent measures and preparing to apprehend the perpetrator.
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