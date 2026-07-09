Court chooses preventive measure for suspects in Berezovskaya murder - Reut and Zhykovych. LIVE

The Pechersk District Court is determining the pre-trial measures to be imposed on the suspects in the murder of Anastasia Berezovskaya, who may have been involved in the attempted assassination of the sanctioned businessman Yermolayev in Monaco.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The suspects in question are Vladislav Reut and Vitaliy Zhikovich.

According to the prosecutor, Reut, acting as a witness, re-enacted the events of 3 July at the crime scene.

He also identified a spot in a wooded area in the Bucha district where Berezovska’s murder took place.

The murder weapon and the victim’s belongings were disposed of by Zhikovych in a body of water within the Bucha district.

The prosecutor noted that the victim was a native of the Zhytomyr region, not the Luhansk region, as German law enforcement agencies had previously reported.

Read more: Berezovska murder case: Media have revealed new facts about suspects from DIU and, presumably, SSU

Earlier, the media had published new details about the suspects from the Main Intelligence Directorate and, presumably, the Security Service of Ukraine.

What led up to this?

On the evening of 29 June in Monaco, a powerful explosion occurred near a residential building on the border with France, injuring three members of a Ukrainian family. According to media reports, the victims were the sanctioned Ukrainian businessman Yermolayev and his relatives.

The media reported that, as a result of her injuries, the woman had both legs amputated.

CCTV footage shows the suspect in the terrorist attack throwing a rucksack in front of the building’s entrance. He is currently wanted by the authorities. It is now believed that he managed to flee to France.

Monaco’s Prime Minister, Christophe Mirman, stated that this was a premeditated attack and a terrorist act. The explosive device, he said, may have contained bolts and metal parts.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three members of a family of Ukrainian origin were injured in the explosion in Monaco, two of whom are in a critical condition. Ukrainian diplomats from the embassy in France are at the scene.

Monaco’s Attorney General, Stéphane Thibault, stated that the explosion, which injured members of a family of Ukrainian origin, has been classified as an attempted murder.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings into the completed contract killing of three members of the Ukrainian family of businessman Vadym Yermolaev in Monaco.

It later emerged that the body of Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovskaya, a suspect in the attempted murder of Yermolayev, had been found near Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers have detained a member of the Main Intelligence Directorate and a former military officer on suspicion of the woman’s murder. They have been informed of the charges against them.

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